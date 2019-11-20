Surfside Beach man faces charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man is facing a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Michael Wayne Eudy, 39, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday after an investigator with the Surfside Beach Police Department interviewed a juvenile victim who said Eudy had been molesting her over the course of four years. Eudy remains in jail without bail set.

According to the police report, the juvenile told police during an interview in October that Eudy had touched her on her buttocks and breasts on the outside of her clothing as well as under her clothing. The juvenile said the fondling was unwanted and not under her permission, according to the investigator.

Eudy has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, and attempt of a lewd act with a victim under 16 and actor over 14 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.