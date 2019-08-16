Surfside Beach man gets 12 years for dealing meth, marijuana

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing meth and marijuana.

Jonathan Andrew Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to two drug charges on Thursday and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to 15th Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Davis was charged with second-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, said David Caraker Jr., senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case

Judge Benjamin sentenced Davis to 12 years for the methamphetamine charge and five years for the marijuana charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: