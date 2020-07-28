Surfside Beach mayor, council members sue 3 other council members over pier bid

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The mayor and two council members are suing three other council members and the town over how a bid was awarded to restore the Surfside Pier.

The bid for the project was awarded to Orion Marine Construction on July 1 by a 3-2 vote after an executive session. Orientalists Marine was the lowest bidder, according to records.

But the lawsuit alleges three council members violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by going into an executive session and then voting on the bid directly after. The suit says the agenda for that meeting on July 1 did not include a vote on the bid contract, and that the agenda would have needed to be amended before the vote.

Thus, the suit claims, the public was not informed of when the vote would happen or given the time to comment.

Mayor Robert Hellyer, and council members Cynthia Keating and Michael Drake filed the suit in Horry County on Monday against council members David Pellegrino, Debbie Scoles and Paul Holder and the Town of Surfside Beach.

The suit states, “the Defendants failed to announce the reason for the Executive Session as required by the FOIA, and the matters not considered in the Executive Session were discussed afterwards, such as ‘to award the bid to Orion/FBi and authorize the Town Administrator to execute any agreements and to negotiate value engineering and to proceed with bonding for funding the Surfside Pier Project,’ in violation of FOIA.”

Three bids were being considered to restore the pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016: Cape Romain Contractors from Wando for $16,223,000, Consensus Construction from Myrtle Beach for $15,199,00, and Orion Marine Construction from Tampa, Florida, for $14,849,352.

News13 has reached out to the three defendants and the town, and will update this story with any response here. Mayor Hellyer said he does not wish to comment at this time.