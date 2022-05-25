SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council members heard recommendations for the pier at a special-called meeting Wednesday night.

The Surfside Beach Pier Committee presented the results of a survey conducted asking people what they wanted from the new pier. Responses to the survey were overwhelmingly negative, according to Tabitha Mull, vice-chair of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee.

“Clearly, overall speaking, no one really wants to charge admission for the pier whether you’re a resident or a non-resident,” Mull said. “It’s clearly stated that no one wants us to charge for admission to this pier.”

Council went into executive session to hear the committee’s recommendations.

No motions were made when the public meeting reconvened, but an agenda item will be added to the council meeting on June 13, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.