Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at noon

Surfside Beach to discuss mask ordinance at Tuesday special meeting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image_196567

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a possible mask ordinance.

The council will vote on an emergency ordinance that may require residents to wear a face covering while in public to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories