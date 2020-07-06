Surfside Beach to discuss mask ordinance at Tuesday special meeting

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a possible mask ordinance.
The council will vote on an emergency ordinance that may require residents to wear a face covering while in public to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
