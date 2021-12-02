Surfside Beach to receive autism supportive designation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town employees will all be participating in a certification training, allowing them to better communicate with and serve families of autism.

Proclaiming The Town as an Autism Friendly Destination in January 2016, Surfside Beach has continually supported the Champion Autism Network (CAN) and the families it serves.

“This training is packed with good information anyone can use to expand their own Autism awareness,” Robert Blomquist, Surfside Beach Public

Information Officer said. “As an autism-friendly destination, it’s important that the Town of Surfside Beach take the lead in understanding how to best serve families with Autism.”

Becky Large, CAN Executive Director said, “we are so grateful and excited by the continued support of The Town of Surfside Beach. Our Network continues to grow and serve our people because of the community support we receive. Hooray and thank you Surfside Beach.”

To learn more, go to www.championautismnetwork.com or Champion Autism Network on Facebook.