Police: Surfside Beach woman charged after pulling BB gun in apparent road rage incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police officers arrested a woman after an incident they say started out as heated words and some horn honking over a U-turn.

Kaylee Robinson, 19, was arrested after pulling what turned out to be a black BB gun and pointing it at a person, according to a police report.

The victim said they were attempting to do a u-turn in an awkward spot of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Ceder Hill Lane when Robinson came quickly down the road toward them, the report indicated.

The victim said they honked their horn and completed their turn before heated words were exchanged. Robinson then turned her car around and pulled up beside the victim, according to the report.

That’s when the victim and a passenger from Robinson’s car got out. Robinson then pulled out and started waving what appeared to be a gun, but turned out to be a BB gun, and pointing at the victim before driving off, police said.

The victim then called the police, who did a traffic stop on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police said they found a black BB gun that resembled a Ruger, a small amount of marijuana and a vape cigarette.

Robinson was taken to J Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

