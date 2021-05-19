Surfside Beach woman pleads guilty in 2019 fatal hit-and-run of motorcyclist

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Tuesday, a Surfside Beach woman pleaded guilty to being involved in a 2019 fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist.

Ginger Jewel Horton, 44, pleaded guilty to hit and run involving death, and was sentenced to 12 years suspended to three years in prison followed by four years probation, said James Stanko, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Horton had no previous criminal record before this incident.

The crash happened May 2019 on U.S. 17 near Duplin Winery in the North Myrtle Beach area and involved Horton’s Nissan and a motorcyclist and his passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle, William Hogue, was killed, according to previous reporting. His passenger was able to crawl away from the crash to the sidewalk, and suffered severe road rash and a broken leg.

Horton waited 10 hours after leaving the scene of the crash before calling police, according to arrest warrants.