Surfside Police charge man with cruelty to children

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW ) – Surfside Beach police officers have charged a man with cruelty to children after a domestic call.

According to an incident report from the Surfside Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of 10th Avenue South on Saturday. On arrival, officers found a person curled up on the ground in a field crying saying they were assaulted.

The report says that people on a balcony overlooking the field yelled that someone was running. The responding officer pointed their flashlight at the person who then stopped and began walking towards the officer.

That person, identified as Joshua Timothy Johnson, told officers there was a verbal argument. The victim told police that Johnson assaulted them, saying that Johnson hit them in the face and threatened to knock them through a window, according to the report.

The victim told police the assault happened in a car and that they ran out of the car into the field where officers found them. The report says the victim said Johnson hit them ten times and tried to strangle them.

The victim was released into the care of a family member and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police charged Johnson with cruelty to children in connection to the incident. He has been released on a $500 bond.