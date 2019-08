SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police are searching for a missing man believed to be at risk.

According to the Surfside Beach Police Department, officers are searching for Joseph Lide Hicks, a 78-year-old man last seen Monday on 15th Avenue South. Hicks is believed to be “at risk” and was last seen driving a gold 2010 Cadillac SRC with South Carolina tags 8791-KX.

If you see him you are asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368.