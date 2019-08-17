Survey: Over 100 lung disease cases linked to vaping

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (CNN/WCCO) – Health officials in at least 15 states say they’ve seen cases of lung disease that could be linked to vaping.

In all, more than 120 cases were identified.

That data comes from a CNN survey of state health departments.

Patients were hospitalized in many of the instances but health officials can’t say for sure vaping is directly responsible for the diseases. It’s also not clear whether the lung diseases are acute or chronic.

The Centers for Disease Control is asking doctors to collect samples of what similar patients were vaping. There are many different formulas for materials used in vaping devices.