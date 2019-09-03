Suspect arrested after ‘shots fired’ call in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers have a suspect in custody after responding to a shots fired call in Florence.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Brunson Street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

Brandt tells us after talking to witnesses officers were able to locate the suspect’s car. A chase ensued with the suspect eventually trying to escape on foot. Officers then took the suspect into custody. No word on the suspect’s name or any charges. No injuries have been reported.

