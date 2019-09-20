Suspect arrested in Admiral’s Flagship trailer theft case

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft of a trailer from the Admiral’s Flagship restaurant in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Whealton Jr. of Surfside Beach was arrested in connection to the case.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday a deputy on patrol noticed what he believed to be the same van that was used in the theft being driven in the city of Georgetown. The deputy attempted to pull the van over but the driver did not pull over. When the deputy caught up with the van the driver ran into the woods and eluded capture.

Three hours later the suspect was spotted walking down the road drinking a can of beer. He, now identified as Whealton was then apprehended, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Whealton was wearing several clothing items that were identical to what was seen in the security video of the theft. A search of the van turned up several items that belonged to Admiral’s Flagship and were inside the trailer at the time of the theft, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Whealton was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in relation to the theft of the trailer.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is working with other investigators from agencies across the region to see if any other trailer thefts in their respective jurisdictions may be connected.