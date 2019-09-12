Suspect arrested in connection to Robeson County shooting that sent one person to hospital

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital earlier this month.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Thomas is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

This charge is in connection to a shooting on Sept. 2 in the 300 block of Gardenia Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting was reportedly the result of a dispute between two families in the area.

Thomas was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he was detained under a $250,000 bond. The sheriff’s office says more arrests are likely as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.