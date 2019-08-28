Suspect arrested in Parkton shooting that injured 2 people

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Jatabie Ray of Parkton was arrested by Hoke County deputies on Monday in connection to a shooting in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says that shooting happened the night of May 1 at a home on Davis Bridge Road where deputies were called about two people being shot. The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and recovered from their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were four suspects in the shooting who appeared to be between the ages of 16-18 years old. One of the suspects wore a short dreadlocks hairstyle and two had afro hairstyles. The suspects were driving a vehicle described as a black four-door, newer model vehicle. The vehicle traveled toward the town of Parkton after the shooting.

Deputies say the motive of the shooting appears to have been robbery.

Ray is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.