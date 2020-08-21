Suspect captured after manhunt in Florence County facing forgery, fraud charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has learned what charges a Darlington County man is facing, following a manhunt that spanned several days.

Timothy Wayne Beasley, Jr. of Racetrack Road was arrested on Thursday afternoon and booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 6:30 p.m.

Booking records show Beasley faces the following charges:

6 counts of forgery < 1000 (City of Florence charges)

Bank fraud (City of Florence charge)

Forgery, value less than $10,000 (Florence County charge)

Petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (Florence County charge)

The search for Beasley began on Tuesday, in the area of Deerfield Road and Ham Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

He was wanted out of Florence and Darlington Counties on multiple warrants.

When deputies drove into the yard, they say Beasley jumped a fence and ran into the woods. A SLED helicopter provided support to local law enforcement, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED.

Manhunt underway near Timmonsville Aug. 18 (WBTW)

Manhunt underway near Timmonsville Aug. 18 (WBTW)

Manhunt underway near Timmonsville Aug. 18 (WBTW)

Beasley was previously arrested in 2019 for stealing packages from porches in Florence County.