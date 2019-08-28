Suspect charged in multiple arson cases in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – After five months of investigation, the Laurinburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a series of arsons in the city.

According to Laurinburg Police, 16-year-old Justic Zia Edwards was arrested in connection to a series of arsons that started in March. Edwards is charged with 17 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, 16 counts of Second-degree Arson, one count of First-degree Arson and four counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

The North Carolina SBI as well as the ATF and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

“All members of the Laurinburg Police Department were committed throughout the duration of this investigation. I would like to thank all agencies involved for their support, commitment and emphasis that was provided with this investigation. This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of the citizens from the City of Laurinburg and Scotland County” stated Chief Darwin Williams.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.