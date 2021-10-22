Suspect found guilty in trial of Waccamaw Bingo shooter

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury found Derrick Rivera guilty on all charges on the fourth day of the trial of the alleged Waccamaw Bingo hall shooter.

Rivera faced two murder charges and one charge of armed robbery stemming from a 2019 shooting in the Forestbrook area that killed a father and son. He was found guilty on all three charges.

Bingo hall owners Steve and “Sparky” Johnson were shot and killed by a would-be robber July 26, 2019. The prosecution, led by 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson, said Rivera was the shooter while his accomplice, Bradford Britton, drove the getaway car.