Suspect in a murder case now in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A woman who faces a murder charge is now in custody.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office officials say Reneka Shane Brown was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. at a home in the Oates community.

“A Patrol Deputy received a tip about Brown’s location early this morning, went to the location and was able to arrest Brown,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “I greatly appreciate the community sharing information with us to help us quickly and safely resolve this situation.”

Brown was originally arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder. Investigators now believe Brown played a larger role.

On June 4, Brown was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on an $80,000 bond for that charge.

Investigators have arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield

and Marqueze Robinson with murder. All three remain in custody.

Brown is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Brown is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate today.