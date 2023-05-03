WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wallace police say a suspect is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours and ended with shots fired early Wednesday morning.

The Wallace Police Department received a call at 2:11 am about an armed robbery taking place at the loading docks at Walmart. Officers found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a delivery truck. When officers approached him, the suspect placed a gun underneath his chin and said, according to police, “Either you’re going to shoot me or I’m going to shoot myself.”

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Officials negotiated with the suspect for four hours. Wallace police said he then turned his gun, a rifle, toward police. When he did, shots were fired. The situation ended and the suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending. There are no reported injuries, officials said. No further information is available as an investigation into the situation continued into Wednesday morning.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Wallace police said the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin EMS, Pender Fire & EMS and the NC State Bureau of Investigation answered the call for assistance.