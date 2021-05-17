Suspect in custody after SUV stolen in NC with baby inside; family reunited

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and her baby are reuniting after an SUV was stolen with the child inside, according to the Asheboro police.

Monday morning, police arrested a suspect after a chase in Asheboro.

The sheriff’s office says an SUV was stolen with a young child in it outside of Harbor Freight Tools on East Dixie Drive.

The suspect and baby were found on the 1100 block of Chamberlin Drive, about four miles away from the initial scene.

Police have not yet released any additional details.