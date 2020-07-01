Suspect in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance kills self, police say; 2nd suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KETK) — A suspect in the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen killed himself Wednesday, Fort Hood officials confirmed.

Killeen police said the suspect was an active-duty soldier. His name was being withheld until his family can be notified by Army officials.

Another suspect connected to Guillen’s disappearance was arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers, KWKT reported.

Killeen police said earlier in a statement that a person wanted in connection to a Fort Hood case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

The suspect was located just before 1:30 a.m. and as police attempted to make contact with him, he shot himself. The suspect reportedly fled the post late Tuesday.

Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22, but the search for her was called off on Tuesday after “partial human remains” were found near a river. While they have not yet been positively identified, authorities did say in a statement to KPRC that they believe the remains to be her.

On Wednesday, Guillen’s family called for the formation of an independent organization where military members can report incidents of sexual harassment, saying Guillen was the victim of sexual harassment before she disappeared.

Fort Hood has been in the national spotlight after the disappearance of two soldiers.

On June 19, the remains of missing soldier Gregory Morales were also discovered, this time in a shallow grave. He had been missing since August 2019 and police believe foul play was involved.