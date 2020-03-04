Suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed 14-year-old out on bond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old in Myrtle Beach has been released on bond.

Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is out on a $20,000 bond, according to 15th Circuit Court solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Rogers is charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Lemay on Feb. 2 on the 500 block of 65th Avenue North. Lemay was a student at Forestbrook Middle School.

According to arrest warrants, “during the post Miranda interview, the Defendant [Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers] stated that he unloaded the weapon to make it safe and he then pointed it at the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. Defendant admitted to stealing the handgun used during the incident earlier that day prior to the shooting.”

Myrtle Beach police also said investigators determined, “the weapon was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Rd the same day.”

Rogers and Lemay were cousins and their mothers are sisters, according to Rogers’ mother. She said the shooting was a “tragic accident.”

In addition to murder, Rogers’ charges include possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary auto, possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana.