Suspect in Ocean Blvd shooting has history of weapons, drugs, domestic violence arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect in a Monday morning shooting on Ocean Boulevard has a previous history of criminal domestic violence, weapons and drugs charges dating back as far as 2002.

Herman White, 37, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine — 3rd or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine — 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and unlawful neglect of a child.

However, those are not the only criminal charges that White has faced. White’s past criminal history fills up nine pages and includes several weapons charges as well as a criminal domestic violence arrest in 2006, according to his arrest record obtained by News13.

Also included in his arrest history are multiple drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges.

During the Ocean Boulevard shooting, one person suffered two gunshot wounds, according to previous reporting. There were two other victims in the case, including a child.

News13 has been tracking shootings in our area for 2021. You can view the map below: