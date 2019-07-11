Suspect in shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex arrested in NC

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at the Evergreen Apartments in Bennettsville.

According to a press release from Bennettsville Police Reginald Stuckey, Jr. has been arrested in Winston Salem in connection to the case.

Police say Stuckey will be charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted murder. He is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

According to police, the victim was found shot in his car at the Evergreen Appartments at around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators believe that two suspects approached the car and demanded the victim empty out his pockets. The victim drove off in his car at which point one of the suspects shot at the car hitting the victim. He received minor injuries and was able to make it to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and report the incident.