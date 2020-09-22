Suspect in shooting death of 4-year-old on 4th of July moved to Horry County jail

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who police say shot and killed a 4-year-old has been moved to the J Reuben Long Detention Center.

Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, of Loris, was arrested in July in Robeson County. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of 4-year-old Carson Walker, of Fayetteville, N.C.

The shooting happened on the Fourth of July in Galivants Ferry in the 7000 block of Millpond Road.

Moody also is charged with injury to property and resist, delay, and obstructing an investigation by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He was moved from the Robeson County Detention Center to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday, where he remains without bond.