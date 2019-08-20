Suspect steals purse from MUSC, attempts to use ATM machine in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect.

On June 24, a victim’s purse was stolen from MUSC Charleston, according to the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook post.

The suspect drove to Georgetown stopped at Wells Fargo Bank on Front Street and attempted a transaction at the ATM machine.

Authorities stated that the suspect was driving a dark blue or black Infiniti with tinted windows.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Department at 843-545-4300 or the department’s TIP Line at 843-545-4400. Investigator Bryan Byrd is the point of contact.