Suspect taken into custody following a standoff with Robeson County Deputy

ROWLAND, SC (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody following a standoff with a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy early Monday morning.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to 270 Raemon Road in the Rowland area at around 1:08 a.m. for a disturbance call. As the deputy approached the residence several shots were fired in his direction.

After a brief standoff Lacoski Locklear was taken into custody. Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. At last check, Locklear was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

