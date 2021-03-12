Suspect wanted: kidnapping, assault began in Dillon County and ended in Robeson County

ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for a suspect who kidnapped a victim in Dillon County and assaulted her, eventually leaving her in Robeson County.

The woman was abducted in the area of a South of the Border business and taken to Rowland on Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call at about 4:17 p.m. at Highway 301 South and Braswell Road in Rowland.

The investigation determined that the kidnapping initiated in Dillon County. The suspect abandoned the woman and her vehicle in an unknown area prior to her coming in contact with law enforcement, deputies said. The suspect is believed to be familiar with the Rowland and Dillon areas.

The victim is being treated at an undisclosed medical center. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a man with black hair and a short black and gray beard, who is about 5’10” in height and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a mole on his face and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Authorities have released a photo The vehicle in the photographs belongs to the victim.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100