GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men have been arrested after they allegedly tried to sell about $4,000 worth of stolen Marvel comic books and Marvel collectible figures, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the men had come into Gamers Alley on Cox Road on Tuesday and were trying to sell items that employees knew had been stolen from another comic book store.

The stolen Marvel collectible figures were Captain America, Iron Man, and other Avengers characters. Gastonia officers determined that the three men had recently used a stolen credit card to buy the items from a store in Cary.

After the fraudulent purchase was discovered, an employee at the store in Cary called Gamers Alley and warned them to be on the lookout for anybody trying to sell the stolen items.

The three men were charged with fraud and theft. One man was given a $50,000 bond, one received a $5,000 bond, and the third man received a $2,500 bond.