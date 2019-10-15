Juvenile arrested after suspects take thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants from Conway field

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police say thousands of dollars in hemp plants were stolen from a hemp grower in Conway.

A juvenile has been arrested, according to Horry County police.

At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, a man reported his hemp plants were stolen from a field off Highway 65. Police said the man showed them multiple videos and pictures of the suspects.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened. The hemp grower said in the past few weeks he’s had multiple incidents of people trespassing on his property and taking plants out of the field.

Police took a cell phone and handheld cutters the hemp grower said were left out in one of the fields.

According to the report, the incident involves grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

There have been three reports of theft from the same farm within a week, HCPD said. Plants were uprooted by the suspects and caught on security cameras. A suspect vehicle was found Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD.

