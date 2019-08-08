Suspicious package at Walmart in Garden City contained heroin base

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The suspicious package at a Walmart in Garden City was determined to contain heroin base, police said on Thursday.

An employee said he received a package on Wednesday from another employee who gathers the mail for the store. The man told police he observed the interior of the package contained a plastic baggie duct taped and wrapped in paper. The man noticed it was a white powder and opened it, according to police.

“It was found later that the previously described powdery substance was a heroin base,” police reported. The contents were submitted to evidence to be destroyed. No further information is available at this time.

Mikayla Moskov, with HCPD, said Thursday no arrests have been made and their investigation is now complete.

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Walmart on the Garden City Connector Wednesday afternoon.

Mikayla Moskov with HCPD tells News13 that it’s unclear whether the item is inside or outside of the store.

Police say traffic in the area may be affected and officers are asking community members to use alternate routes until further notice.