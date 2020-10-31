Swinney: Trevor Lawrence will not play versus Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced on Saturday that Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play against Notre Dame on November 7.
Swinney made the announcement following Clemson’s 34-28 win over Boston College Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence was unable to play against the Eagles due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.
Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be in line for his second career start in as many weeks. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson’s win over Boston College.