Syrup Day on the Farm

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Family friendly events are hard to come by during the pandemic, but there’s one happening Saturday that will bring you way back — to long before social distancing was ever a part to our lexicon.



Saturday the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway is celebrating sugar cane syrup, and they’re making it on site, mule and all. Saturday’s your chance to watch it happen from field to jar.



“We’re going to be grinding sugar cane. Stripping and cutting sugar cane in our cane patch, and of course cooking that juice down into sweet delicious cane syrup,” Said Walter Hill, director of Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm. “We’re also going to have cooking activities inside the farmhouse where we’re going to be cooking with cane syrup, some traditional recipes. We might have a little music. We’ll have some kids games. We’ll have some other demonstrations taking place around the farmyard and farmscape here. So we welcome the public to come out and join us for the event.”



Hill says it takes 50 gallons of sap to make just 10 gallons of syrup.



As Hill also said, there’s a lot going on out on the farm. Syrup Day at the Farm runs Saturday from nine to noon and is absolutely free.