System off NC coast expected to become Tropical Storm Bill by end of Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure within 150 miles of the Carolina coast.

The depression is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bill by the end of Monday. The good news is the systems appears to be moving to the northeast, away from the coast.

As of 11 a.m., the NHC said a well-defined low pressure system located off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has acquired more tropical characteristics and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours. The depression or storm will likely form Monday evening, according to the NHC.

The system is expected to move away from the U.S. and over cold waters south of Nova Scotia later this week, ending its development chances.

Another disturbance, a broad area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche is producing showers and thunderstorms, and has become better organized over the past day, the NHC said.

That system has a 20% of development in the next two days. A tropical depression could form late in the week as the system moves toward the central Gulf of Mexico.

It is a busy June Monday morning at NHC with 3 systems that we are following. The low pressure area near North Carolina has become better organized overnight, and could form into a tropical depression or storm today or tonight. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #93L (1/3) pic.twitter.com/LRXeE0XN6v — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 14, 2021

The next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bill.