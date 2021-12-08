Talkin’ Trash: Burgess Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Teaching Horry County elementary school students about the importance of recycling and reducing waste is the goal of the Talkin’ Trash program.

On Wednesday, News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team surprised students at Burgess Elementary School with a party, complete with TikTok dances, to recognize them for their efforts.

On average, each of the school’s fourth-graders recycled six pounds of trash during the month of November. For their efforts, the students also got some goodies from Panera Bread, Rockin’ Jump and Kona Ice.

Palmetto Bays and Daisy elementary schools also received Talkin’ Trash awards this week.

All Horry County elementary schools are now working on their December challenge to recycle the most trash, along with their monthly challenge to create a poster that promotes ways to have a healthier environment.

