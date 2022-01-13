Talkin’ Trash: Burgess Elementary

Conway, SC -The Talkin’ Trash contest encourages Horry County fourth graders to recycle and reduce waste.

The top 3 schools that keep the most trash out of the county landfill each month win the Talkin’ Trash Award.

The Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team and News13 made their way to Burgess Elementary. They won the poster challenge in December.

The students were able to recycle an average of five pounds of trash per student.

For their efforts, the fourth graders enjoyed a dance party that always includes the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance. The students were also treated to a Kona Ice treat.

In addition to recycling, they also work hard to earn extra points each month by completing different challenges on waste reduction.

This is the second time this school year that the school has won a Talkin’ Trash challenge.

All Horry County Elementary Schools are now working on their January challenge to recycle the most trash.