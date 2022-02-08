Talkin’ Trash: Conway Elementary

Conway, SC – The Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash contest encourages fourth graders to recycle and reduce waste.

Each month, the Talkin’ Trash award goes to the top 3 schools that keep the most trash out of the county landfill.

Tuesday, the Talkin’ Trash team presented Conway Elementary School with the award for keeping the most trash out of the county landfill for the month of January.

For their efforts, the fourth graders enjoyed a dance party featuring RJ from Rockin Jump in Myrtle Beach.

The Go Green Club got the honor of receiving the $250 check for the school to buy supplies.

Conway Elementary is a repeat winner of the Talkin’ Trash award.

The school qualifies for the grand finale prize, which is a field trip to Rockin Jump