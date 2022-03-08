CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team returned to Conway Elementary School on Tuesday to recognize students for recycling the most trash during February.

Conway Elementary received the Talkin’ Trash Award as one of three Horry County elementary schools recognized for keeping the most trash out of the county’s landfill for the month of February.

The award comes with a $250 check that will help buy items for the school.

As part of the celebration, fourth-graders at the school enjoyed a dance party, treats and learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance. They are now qualified for the grand finale prize, which is a field trip to Rockin’ Jump in Myrtle Beach.

All of Horry County’s elementary schools have already begun working on their March challenge to recycle the most trash.