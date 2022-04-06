CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth graders at Conway Elementary School knocked yet another Talkin’ Trash monthly contest out of the park!

The school was one of three challenge winners for the month of March — recycling among the heaviest weight of recyclables and earning extra points with a video diary challenge.

Their efforts landed the school $250, another Talkin’ Trash plaque and a dance party with the Horry County Solid Waste Authority team and News13!

Sandra Matthews, one of the lead teachers for Conway Elementary’s Go Green Club, said she couldn’t be more proud of her kids. This year’s contest helped them learn critical life skills about taking care of Mother Earth, she said.

“We’re going to leave this earth to them, so they need to be responsible for taking care of our planet,” she explained. “So the earlier children can learn about the importance of our Mother Earth, of being stewards of our planet, I think the more we’ll see people being more responsible and environmentally friendly with the things they do.”

Students were also treated Wednesday to goodies from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, a cookie from Panera Bread and a treat from Kona Ice!

Not only was Conway Elementary named a monthly challenge winner, but an overall grand prize winner, too! They’ll join fourth-graders from Kingston Elementary and Palmetto Bays Elementary for a grand finale trip to Rockin’ Jump in May.