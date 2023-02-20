HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Elementary was one of two schools to win the January Talkin’ Trash challenge.

We celebrated with more than 50 fourth graders. They recycled an average of six pounds of materials per student and completed a classroom and home waste audit.

The school earned $250 and a Talkin’ Trash plaque.

“Because it helps our earth in our everyday life and make sure the animals keep safe and don’t go extinct,” fourth grader Rory Tyler said.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, SkyZone, Kona Ice and Benjamin’s Bakery.