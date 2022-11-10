CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – We’re starting off our 2022-2023 Talkin’ Trash contest by celebrating a school long-known for its recycling success!

Conway Elementary School is one of three winning schools for the month of October. Students recycled an average of more than six pounds per student throughout the month.

The Talkin’ Trash crew from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority teamed up with WBTW News13 on Wednesday to celebrate their efforts.

Fourth-graders at the school were treated to a morning dance party, complete with tunes from DJ Ro, a goodie bag with lots of treats and a cookie from Benjamin’s Bakery, and they learned the Talkin’ Trash Tik-Tok dance for the first time.

These kids were excited, too!

“All of our third graders were dying to come and get to have fun and do what all of their older siblings were doing (last year),” said Kaitlin Eriksen, a physical education teacher at Conway Elementary. “They’ve all been asking all year long, ‘Hey! When is the trash can coming? When is the trash can coming back?’ So, it’s been fun to see them get excited about it and do well to start off this year.”

Eriksen said students even made posters educating others about recycling for the school’s fall festival. She said it was a great way to get them excited about the life skill and to remind their parents about how important it is to recycle.

Conway Elementary School was one of three grand prize-winning schools for the 2021-2022 Talkin’ Trash contest, so this new group of fourth graders is certainly filling the big shoes left behind!

Thank you to our sponsors for this year’s contest: Benjamin’s Bakery, Rockin’ Jump, Kona Ice, Cariloha Bamboo and Surfwater Promotions.