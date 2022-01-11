Talkin’ Trash: Conway Elementary

Conway, SC -The Talkin’ Trash contest encourages Horry County fourth graders to recycle and reduce waste.

The top 3 schools that keep the most trash out of the county landfill each month win the Talkin’ Trash Award.

The Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team and News13 made their way back to Conway Elementary Tuesday morning. They won the challenge of recycling the most trash in December.

For their efforts, the fourth graders enjoyed a dance party that always includes the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance.

In addition to recycling, they also work hard to earn extra points each month by completing different challenges on waste reduction.

Conway received a $250 dollar check to buy school items.

They now qualify for the grand finale prize, which is a field trip to Rockin Jump in Myrtle Beach.

All Horry County Elementary Schools are now working on their January challenge to recycle the most trash.