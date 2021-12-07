Talkin’ Trash: Daisy Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County elementary students know the importance of recycling and reducing waste thanks to the Talkin’ Trash program.

News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team recognized Daisy Elementary School for recycling the most trash and winning the monthly challenge of creating an event honoring America Recycles Day for November.

Daisy Elementary School received a $250 check to buy school items. The fourth graders enjoyed a dance party, treats, and learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance. They now qualify for the grand prize, which is a field trip to Rockin Jump.

“Daisy, this is their second win and the only school that’s won two times,” said Victoria Johnson, coordinator of Recycling Programs for Horry County SWA. “They still recycled about six pounds per student. They recycle here every single day so they are really doing a great job. Keep up the good work.”

All Horry County Elementary Schools are now working on the December challenge, which is to recycle the most trash along with the challenge of creating a poster that promotes ways to have a healthier environment.

Two more winning schools will be recognized Wednesday. Tune in to News13 at 6 where the winners will be announced.