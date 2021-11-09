Talkin’ Trash: Daisy Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students learned about the importance of recycling and reducing waste thanks to the Talkin’ Trash program.

News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team surprised Daisy Elementary School for having the most recyclables.

Daisy Elementary School and two other schools won October’s challenge of recycling the most trash and the monthly challenge of creating a recycling station poster.

The school received a check for $250 to buy school supplies.

For a job well done, the fourth graders enjoyed a dance party, treats, and learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance. They now qualify for the grand prize — a field trip to Rockin Jump.

“A lot of us were, you know, not taught recycling including myself, so it’s just a way to creat this awareness about recycling, have them win some great prizes, make it exciting, make it fun, and have it be a contest,” said Victoria Johnson, coordinator of recycling programs for Horry County Solid Waste Authority. “Everybody loves a contest.”

All Horry County elementary schools are working on their November challenge, which is to recycle the most trash along with hosting an America Recycles Day celebration on Nov. 15.

Another school winner will be chosen Wednesday. Tune in to News13 at 6 to see the winner.