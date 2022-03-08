CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kingston Elementary School students once again proved that they know the importance of recycling and reducing waste thanks to the Talkin’ Trash program.

News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team recognized the Conway school on Tuesday for recycling the most trash during February. Kingston is a repeat winner of the Talkin’ Trash award.

The top three schools that keep the most trash out of the county landfill each month win the Talkin’ Trash Award. For their efforts, Kingston received a $250 check to help buy items for the school.

The fourth-graders enjoyed a dance party, treats and performed the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance.

The school now qualifies for the grand finale prize, which is a field trip to Rockin Jump in Myrtle Beach. RJ, the Rockin Jump mascot, is always a fan favorite at Talkin’ Trash dance parties.





All Horry County elementary schools have already begun working on their March challenge to recycle the most trash.