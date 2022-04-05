CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team made their way back to Kingston Elementary School in Conway on Tuesday.

The students once again showed they know the importance of recycling and reducing waste. For their efforts, they received the Talkin’ Trash award for recycling the most trash for the month of March.

As of the top three schools that kept the most trash out of the county landfill last month, Kingston received $250 to buy items for the school. The fourth-graders also enjoyed a dance party, treats, and performed the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance.

In addition, as a grand finale winner, Kingston Elementary’s fourth-graders will be rewarded with a field trip to Rockin Jump in Myrtle Beach next month.

You can learn more about the Talkin’ Trash educational program and other Horry County Solid Waste Authority programs by visiting www.solidwasteauthority.org.