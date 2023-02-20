HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kingston Elementary was one of two schools to win the January Talkin’ Trash challenge.

We celebrated with more than 50 fourth graders. They recycled an average of six pounds of materials per student and completed a classroom and home waste audit.

The school earned $250 and a Talkin’ Trash plaque.

“It feels good because I like having green grass, the trees being right and the pollution is bad so it’s better if we don’t have that,” fourth grader Bryson Paul said.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, SkyZone, Kona Ice and Benjamin’s Bakery.