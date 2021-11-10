Talkin’ Trash October Winner: Conway Elementary School

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Hundreds of pounds of trash are being diverted from Horry County’s landfill, all thanks to fourth-graders at Conway Elementary School!

Because of that awesome effort, Conway Elementary School was named one of the top three schools for October’s Talkin’ Trash competition. The contest challenges Horry County fourth graders to engage in smart recycling practices at school. Schools can also earn bonus points each by completing different challenges involving waste reduction.

According to program leaders at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, Conway Elementary’s fourth-graders recycled an average of six pounds of waste per student! Students also took part in a recycling center challenge for the month.

Students were surprised Wednesday morning by the Talkin’ Trash and WBTW News13 team to celebrate a job well done for the month of October.

Not only were the kids treated to a fun dance party and treats from Kona Ice, cookies from Panera Bread and a gift from Rockin’ Jump, but their school was awarded $250! That money will go towards school supplies for Conway Elementary. A paper plane-flying contest also landed one lucky teacher a $100 VISA gift card.

Kingston Elementary in Conway and Daisy Elementary in Loris were also named winning schools in October’s Talkin’ Trash competition.

November’s monthly challenge is a celebration of the America Recycles Day campaign. Schools can earn two bonus points for organizing an event, celebrating the campaign or even making posters about it.

We are so proud of all of your hard work and can’t wait to celebrate another top three recycling schools next month!