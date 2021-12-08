Talkin’ Trash: Palmetto Bays Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to trash, students at Palmetto Bays Elementary School in Horry County know their stuff.

The school’s students were awarded Wednesday with a monthly Talkin’ Trash award presented by News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. The award is recognition for students’ understanding of the importance of recycling and waste reduction.

Last month, fourth-graders at Palmetto Bays recycled an average of six pounds of trash per student. For their efforts, they were surprised with a party, complete with TikTok dances.

In addition, the school received a $250 check, and students were also treated to Kona Ice. Their teachers also played a game to win a $100 Visa card.

Burgess and Daisy elementary schools were also awarded received Talkin’ Trash awards this week.

All Horry County elementary schools are now working on their December challenge to recycle the most trash, along with their monthly challenge to create a poster that promotes ways to have a healthier environment.

